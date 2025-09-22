Child arrested after stealing gun from locked bedroom in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis — Police in Elkhorn say a child was taken into custody on Friday, after officers responded to reports of a stolen firearm at a home.

Police said in a social media post that a parent called them after they believed their child had forced their way into a locked bedroom and stole a gun.

Officers investigated, and that child was taken into custody and held in secure detention.

Officers located the stolen gun, and the child is now being referred to juvenile authorities for armed burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and obstructing an officer.

Police said school officials later alerted them that students were aware of the stolen firearm and that the child was being arrested.

On social media, students began to circulate information that the child who stole the gun intended to bring the gun to school.

Police said there is no credible information to believe there was a threat to the school.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Elkhorn Police Department at (262) 723-2210 or you can remain anonymous by using P3 Tips or Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin.

