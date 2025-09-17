All aboard! Harvest Fest trains return to East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. — It might not feel like fall just yet, but the East Troy Electric Railroad is already rolling into the season with its annual Harvest Fest rides.

The East Troy Railroad Museum allows visitors to step back in time with historic railcars that first began running in 1907 as part of the Milwaukee Electric Railway and Light Co.

At its peak, the line covered about 385 miles of track in and around Milwaukee. Passenger service ended in 1939, but volunteers revived the line in 1972.

Since then, trains have been running every summer and fall, carrying about 24,000 riders each year on the original overhead wire and track. The first revenue passenger returned in 1985, and the museum has been volunteer-run ever since.

“The volunteers took ownership of the whole thing without the village, and we've been running ever since,” said Jim Feyerherm, the operations manager.

Today, trains operate on weekends after Labor Day and include themed experiences such as dinner trains, Harvest Fest rides, and Christmas trains that feature Santa’s workshop.

“It's fun, it gives you a mission, and it's filled with happy people,” said volunteer Tammy O’Connell, who has been with the railroad for two years. “The volunteers are just a big happy family.”

The Harvest Fest train takes passengers on a 30-minute ride from East Troy to the Elegant Farmer.

“We take people from here down to the Elegant Farmer where they can get off so they can pick their apples. They can go on hayrides, they can do all of that—a lot of fun things,” Feyerherm said.

The Christmas trains are also a popular attraction, selling out each year. The museum encourages visitors to buy tickets early once they become available. Dinner trains for this year are already sold out.

For more information on schedules and tickets, visit East Troy Railroad Museum’s website

