Neighbors react to deadly home explosion that left a 68-year-old man dead

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — The Walworth County Sheriff says a 68-year-old man has died after a home explosion Tuesday. Leland Holden was found in the rubble and airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

The mood out has been quiet and somber in the Town of Lafayette, on the day before the 4th of July holiday. Heavy equipment has been brought to the home as people sort through the debris. Neighbors and people who work nearby are still reeling from a home explosion

TMJ4 Drone footage of what is left after a home exploded in the Town of LaFayette.

“It literally felt almost like an earthquake because it shook the trailer,” said Jackie Brouwer owns a fireworks trailer in town.

TMJ4 Jackie Brouwer felt the explosion. She owns a fireworks trailer in town.

WATCH: Neighbors react to deadly home explosion that left a man dead in Walworth County

Neighbors react after deadly home explosion in town of Lafayette

Other people in town who live as far as 12 miles away tell us they also felt their homes shake. But neighbors on Kulow Road where the explosion happened say it was a powerful blast.

TMJ4 News Everett Bladow was shaken by the house explosion in rural Walworth County.

“It felt like a bomb went off,” said neighbor Everett Bladow.

“The whole house shook,” said neighbor Diane Riese. “We looked over at the tree line and this cloud of white was there with smoke.”

TMJ4 Neighbor Diane Riese says, “We looked over at the tree line and this cloud of white was there with smoke.”

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera say they rushed over to the home to try to help. One even checked the mailbox to see if Holden, their neighbor, had picked up his mail. When they found it empty they assumed Holden was home and tried to find him until emergency crews arrived and told them to get back.

Crews found Holden in his basement calling for help. It took more than half an hour to get him out of the rubble and airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

TMJ4 News

“Everyone is pretty close to each other,” said Jackie. “Everyone feels for each other when something like this happens."

The Elkhorn Fire Department say the cause of the explosion is still under investigation and they are working with the State's Fire Marshall's Office for answers.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip