50 Days until 2024 Summer Olympics: Elkhorn Olympic athlete talks training and community support

ELKHORN, Wi — We are just fifty days away from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Paris might feel far away from Southeast Wisconsin, but we have an athlete competing in the games from Elkhorn.

Payton Jacobson qualified to compete in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 87kg division. He is one of three on Team USA competing in Greco-Roman wrestling.

TMJ4 Payton Jacobson is a wrestler from Elkhorn headed to the Paris Olympics.

He is looking forward to the games, but very focused on training. He caught up with TMJ4’s Megan Lee Wednesday on zoom while he trained in Croatia.

While Jacobson trains, his Elkhorn community has raised thousands of dollars to send family and coaches to Paris to cheer him on. They have also placed Olympic flags all around downtown Elkhorn.

TMJ4 The Elkhorn community is showing their support to Payton anyway they can.

Jacobson said he wants to make everyone who has supported him, proud.

“There's been so many people that have supported me and believed in the dream, so I mean that gives me the motivation to do it,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson is not only a proud Elkhorn resident, but also a proud student-athlete at Northern Michigan University, in Marquette.

TMJ4 Payton and other wrestlers get in a quick stretch.

In addition to his overseas training, he will also visit Marquette before heading to Paris.

“Just taking it one day at a time trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get and the day will come and I will be ready,” Jacobson said.

