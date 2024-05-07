'I can't let my people down': Elkhorn wrestler set to compete in 2024 Paris Olympics

ELKHORN — One of Elkhorn’s very own is heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I can't let my people down,” Olympic qualifier and Elkhorn native, Payton Jacobson said.

Community members are rallying behind the 21-year-old. They filled Wisconsin Street with American flags, Olympic flags, and homemade posters Monday night. Many were wearing custom Payton Jacobson t-shirts as well.

"I mean I'm truly blessed by the people around me,” Payton said.

TMJ4 News Payton Jacobson is heading to Paris to compete in Greco 87kg wrestling! He is an Elkhorn native and is excited to put the small town on the map!

He qualified to compete in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 87kg division.

"This is my chance to put Elkhorn on the map. My chance to put my family on the map,” Payton said.

After a few rough months here in Elkhorn, community members told TMJ4’s Megan Lee that this big moment is bringing hope and happiness to this small town.

“It came at a great time when Elkhorn really needed it. And Payton has just rejuvenated this town and it's buzzing. It is just buzzing,” former Elkhorn High School Wrestling coach, Ken Reynolds explained.

TMJ4 News Ken Reynolds is the former head wrestling coach at Elkhorn High School. He is extremely proud of Payton.

Payton's parents appreciate the support during this special time. They said many community members have stepped up to raise funds to send family and friends to Paris, as well as cheering Payton on during this exciting time.

"His goals were to be an Olympian and to see that come to fruition. It's a lot,” Payton’s dad, Aaron Jacobson said.

TMJ4 News Aaron Jacobson says the community has completely rallied around his son! He is beyond grateful and looking forward to the Olympics!

Payton was able to share some of his success with young athletes at a fundraising camp he led in the Elkhorn Area Middle School gym.

"I told him today, I said these kids could be you and you know you're inspiring them,” Payton’s mom, Sheri Jacobson said.

TMJ4 News Sheri Jacobson is one proud mom!

He is inspiring young wrestlers like six-year-old Tristan Holden. Tristan got his wrestling shoe and a poster signed by Payton.

He said he wants to go to the Olympics one day.

TMJ4 News This superstar is 6-year-old Tristan Holden! He looks up to Payton. He was able to participate in the wrestling camp that Payton lead this afternoon.

Community members are hoping to raise twenty thousand dollars to send the Jacobson family and his coaches to Paris for this monumental moment. They created this page to follow his journey.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip