Uber drivers are costing some riders lots of money with a 'fake vomit' scam, according to the West Michigan Better Business Bureau.

WOOD-TV reports in this scam drivers find pictures or submit pictures they create to Uber and say that passengers puked during their ride in order to receive 'clean-up' money that is charged to the riders.

Cleaning fees can cost Uber riders between $20 to $150. According to Uber's website, “Cleaning fees are assessed and charged according to the extent of damage. There are 4 levels of severity.”

The BBB is encouraging Uber users to check their credit cards and look for extra charges. They also say to check the driver's rating as well as reviews in order to avoid a possible scam artist.

For more on this story, click here.