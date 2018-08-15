New city hall in Waukesha has $29 million price tag

WAUKESHA -- The City of Waukesha may soon have a new city hall -- as a proposal to build a $29 million facility just passed the city council.

The plan would be to build the new structure in the city hall's current parking lot.

The city administrator says it's either do this -- or pay millions to repair the current one.

Waukesha's city hall was built in the 1960's to double as a fallout shelter. City Administrator Kevin Lahner showed us where it was falling apart.

Lahner showed us the water damage in the boiler room. He says every time there is a big storm, the basement floods.

"You can still see the sandbags that are here," explained Lahner. "We had to fix the electrical [which cost] over $85,000."

He showed us cell phone video of flooding in the IT area of the building as well.

On top of this, he says there are asbestos concerns and expensive roof repairs needed.

Lahner said it would cost up to six million dollars to keep the building open.

To build the new facility, homeowners would be on the hook an extra $85.30 per year in property taxes for a $200,000 home.

"Ignoring the problem won't make it go away," said Lahner.

The motion to build a new city hall passed the city council last Tuesday 8-5.

Alderman Aaron Perry is one of the five aldermen who voted against it.

"I understand we need to do something but $29 million is not," said Alderman Perry. "Especially with rising costs in other areas like water for instance. That's too much to put on our taxes."

Lahner says alderman will make a decision on the design contract next.

Alderman Perry hopes this will go back to the city council for reconsideration.