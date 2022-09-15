Today's Talker: Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 9

MILWAUKEE — 1, 2, 3, 4, 5... how many more kids will Nick Cannon have? Today's Talker was about the TV personality welcoming his ninth child.

Cannon now has nine kids with a total of six different women. Oh, and there's a tenth child on the way.

Cannon shared the news of the most recent birth on Instagram Thursday, announcing his new daughter's name is Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Tom, Symone, and Andrea chatted today about Cannon and his not five, not six, but nine children. Watch the clip above to see what they have to say. They also discussed Joe Biden's visit to the Detroit car show.

