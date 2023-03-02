Watch Now
Today's Talker: Michael B. Jordan honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Our talker segment also addressed the bright lights in the sky last night
Michael B. Jordan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday. Speakers at the ceremony included Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in "Creed" and "Black Panther."
Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 07:37:54-05

MILWAUKEE — Michael B. Jordan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.

Speakers at the ceremony included Ryan Coogler, who directed Jordan in "Creed" and "Black Panther," and Jonathan Majors who co-stars with Jordan in "Creed III."

A moment that sure had our viewers calling to ask: what's up with that? The two shining orbs parallel in the night sky were actually the two brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter sharing a cosmic kiss in the night sky.

According to CNN, conjunctions between planets happen often due to the celestial bodies that orbit around the sun in the same place and trace similar paths.

Jupiter will shift westward while Venus will move slowly in the other direction. If you missed it last night, you'll get to see them tonight as well.

Read more about the Venus/Jupiter cosmic kiss.

