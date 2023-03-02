Watch Now
Not a UFO: Venus and Jupiter share a 'kiss' in the night sky

Chuck Burton/AP
The planets Venus, bottom, and Jupiter, top center, light the sky above Matthews, N.C., Monday, June 29, 2015. The two brightest planets appeared to be unusually close together Monday. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 19:51:02-05

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 received several phone calls Wednesday evening about two strange stationary lights in the night sky. Have no fear! It isn't an alien invasion.

It's actually the two brightest planets, Venus and Jupiter, sharing a cosmic kiss in the night sky. The planets are set to pass each other.

According to CNN, conjunctions between planets happen often due to the celestial bodies that orbit around the sun in the same place and trace similar paths. Jupiter will shift westward while Venus will move slowly in the other direction.

The closest Venus and Jupiter will be is just half a degree apart, about the diameter of a full moon, CNN reports. They will still appear close together Thursday evening as well.

As for the next astronomical event, there will be a full moon on Tuesday, March 7. During that night, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars will also be visible in the night sky, according to CNN.

