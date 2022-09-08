Today's Talker: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Disney+ Day

MILWAUKEE — Welcome to Thursday! Today, instead of one Today's Talker, we have two!

Tom Durian, Symone Woolridge, and Marisa Woloszyn discussed both Disney+ Day, as well as recent posts from Friends' stars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.

A few days ago, Aniston made a post teasing a new hair care product. The photo showed Aniston in the shower, using the product, saying something's coming.

Her former on-screen boyfriend couldn't resist poking fun at his old friend by recreating the post, saying he hopes what's coming is a towel. And let's just say, his photo is a little less elegant than Aniston's!



The TMJ4 crew then went on to dicuss Disney+ Day which is today, meaning a whole lot of new movies and shows will be added to the platform! Plus, the Disney+ deal of the day is you can get your first month for only $1.99.

*drum roll please* 🥁 Introducing… the #DisneyPlusDay offer! ➕



Get 1 month of #DisneyPlus for only $1.99, now through September 19. pic.twitter.com/M0Op0LlSOM — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2022

