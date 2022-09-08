Watch Now
Today's Talker: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Disney+ Day

Jennifer Aniston posted a photo on Instagram and David Schwimmer couldn't help but poke fun at his former on-screen girlfriend
Posted at 6:55 AM, Sep 08, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Welcome to Thursday! Today, instead of one Today's Talker, we have two!

Tom Durian, Symone Woolridge, and Marisa Woloszyn discussed both Disney+ Day, as well as recent posts from Friends' stars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.

A few days ago, Aniston made a post teasing a new hair care product. The photo showed Aniston in the shower, using the product, saying something's coming.

Her former on-screen boyfriend couldn't resist poking fun at his old friend by recreating the post, saying he hopes what's coming is a towel. And let's just say, his photo is a little less elegant than Aniston's!

The TMJ4 crew then went on to dicuss Disney+ Day which is today, meaning a whole lot of new movies and shows will be added to the platform! Plus, the Disney+ deal of the day is you can get your first month for only $1.99.

