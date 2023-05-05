Today's Talker: Google's first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold

MILWAUKEE — Google is giving the world a sneak peek at its first foldable smartphone. The tech giant teased the Pixel Fold in a video posted to Twitter and YouTube.

The phone has a vertical hinge that when opened reveals a tablet-like display.

Google has not shared the Pixel Fold's specs, but it could provide more detail when it hosts its annual developer conference next week.

Have you ever wanted your own, personal racing Sausage costume like the ones used at American Family Field? Now's your big chance! The original Three Racing Sausages from Milwaukee County Stadium are now on sale on eBay, for $25,000.

They don't appear to be in the best shape. The costumes were rescued before County Stadium was torn down.

