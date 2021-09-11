Summerfest Artist Spotlight: Milwaukee Americana trio The WhiskeyBelles

MILWAUKEE — Three part harmonies, frisky fiddling, and an unparalleled energy is what makes the Milwaukee trio The WhiskeyBelles so entertaining to watch.

The band is made up of Chrissy Globes (guitar and vocals), Kimberly Unger (fiddle and vocals), and Sara Moilanen (bass and vocals).

This is the 12th year in a row that The WhiskeyBelles played at Summerfest. They've gradually risen from the noon band to later and later shows. In 2021, they opened for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In the 12 years they have been a band, they produced four albums.

James Groh The three members of The WhiskeyBelles (from left to right): Chrissy Dzioba Clobe, Sara Moilanen, and Kimberly Unger,

Between the three members, the group has three Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards for: best Bluegrass/Americana band, best female vocalist, and Americana artist of the year.

In 2022, The WhiskeyBelles will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album 'Whiskey Women'. Find out where they will play next by visiting their website.

