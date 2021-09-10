Watch
Tai Verdes Summerfest interview, rapid fire questions, and freestyle

Tai Verdes answered some fun questions and threw down a quick freestyle before his Summerfest set.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 12:08:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Tai Verdes is one of the hottest artists in the music industry right now.

He has a laid back musical style. But when he was asked what he thought his sound was, he replied, “my sound is whatever I want it to be.”

Tai Verdes
Tai Verdes singing at Summerfest.

The one thing you can say about his music is that it’s catchy.

In the past year he has blown up with his hits like ‘A-OK, Stuck In The Middle, and Drugs. Those three songs along have 198,019,040 streams on Spotify as of the publishing of this interview. They are all part of his debut album TV that came out in 2021.

On Thursday Sept. 9, he played his first ever show at Summerfest. He brought the energy and the crowd loved him.

TMJ4 Reporter James Groh talked with him before his set. The two spoke about music, James asked him some rapid fire question, and they had a quick jam sesh.

