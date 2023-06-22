New Summerfest VIP ticket option puts you in the front row and also supports the Red Cross

MILWAUKEE — Over the course of Summerfest you have nine chances to get front-row access to the Generac Power Stage — and every dollar you spend could potentially be lifesaving.

RELATED REPORTING: Summerfest 2023 kicks off: Everything you need to know about the 'World's largest music festival'

Giving the gift of blood can elevate you to rockstar status in the eyes of those who need it most. "My older brother passed away, and before he passed away, he had a blood transfusion for 9 pints of blood," shared Laura Cameron, who'd just arrived at a Red Cross blood drive hosted at Milwaukee's Bay View library.

Laura's goal is to eventually donate 9 pints and more. "I like to think that the blood that I'm donating will go back to someone who is just as great as my brother."

The Red Cross says every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. And as summer heats up — donors are in demand. "Everybody is out of their normal routine," explained Jennifer Warren, regional communications director for Red Cross. "You know, the kids are out of school, people are on summer vacation... so sometimes blood donations fall off a person's calendar."

Finding a local blood drive -- like this -- can be as easy as opening an app. But as Summerfest kicks off there is a new way you can also support the red cross

To add another blood services vehicle to the flee, a new VIP option is being offered. $100 will get you a "Power Up With a Purpose" pass securing you front-row access to a headlining act on the Generac stage.

The Red Cross says blood services vehicles are critical — they come to every blood drive and safely transport the blood that is collected to local hospitals.

Kelly Clark, the regional philanthropy officer for Red Cross says the new passes are a great way to be able to see your favorite artist right up close. "And you'll have a reserved space so you don't have to get there super early. The Bleachers and Lord Huron are really popular so far," she added.

And while seeing a headliner up-close might be your motivation, you actually can spend the entire day like a VIP. A '"Power Up With Purpose Pass" will give you front-row access to the Generac stage all day long.

Click here to learn more about the passes.

Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS to find a blood drive near you.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip