Lingering inflation drives up Summerfest prices, but vendors confident with sales

MILWAUKEE — Sweetcorn is a staple at Midwestern festivals, but a freshly roasted ear may cost you just a bit more at Summerfest this year.

"I would say, like 50 cents higher, I would think. Not too much. Not too much," said Sharon Fyre of J.T. Corn.

It's not just the corn (which J.T. sells for $4.50 an ear, nice and hot). Vendors of all kinds at Summerfest agree prices have gone up amid lingering inflation in the U.S.

Curt Kluth, a partner at Saz's Hospitality Group, said his company is trying to keep that from impacting the consumer.

"We’ll we’ve taken a real hard look at all of our pricing. There are some increases of course. But we’re working with our partners and our local suppliers on where we get our cheese from, our meats, and everything to really keep our costs down as much as we can," said Kluth.

Kluth said, despite a bump in prices, the summer season is off to a great start.

"Our first few festivals at the lakefront have been record years for us. Great attendance. People are excited. They’re just happy to get out. They’re going to have to spend a buck or two more to have or enjoy some food, but it’s going to be worth every penny," he said.

On Thursday, opening day, visitors didn't seem too concerned about the prices.

John Koniar, a stage manager for local country act Stetsin and Lace, said it was "definitely" worth paying $4.50 for a salted, buttered ear of corn.

"Do it once in a while, not a problem. But do it all the time, it gets a little pricey," he said.

Darrnell Caffey, who was visiting from Cleveland to see family, said prices are steep. But something to keep the kids happy for a day?

"Yeah, I'll do this again. I ain't going to lie. I'll definitely do it again," said Caffey.

Outside of food, other vendors are feeling the inflation, too.

“I use genuine silver and gold, that has really gone up, and the crystals have gone up too," said Lilo Allen, owner of Papyrus & Charmes.

Allen said supplies for her culturally conscious wearable art are up about 20 to 25 percent from a few years ago. That means her products are a bit more expensive.

"I hope [Summerfest] is even busier this year," Allen said. "It's a Thursday and it's already packed, so I'm hoping for a lot of sales today."

