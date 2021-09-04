Anyone can contribute to the '414 Milwaukee' song at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — At Summerfest this year, there is a band that isn't necessarily comprised of musicians. In fact, the band members only play for a minute or two before rotating out. For many, it's the first time they have ever played an instrument. But actually, that's exactly the point of the MusiCreation Station.

“And they’re going to be learning how to play a few chords or beat a couple drums, and then they’re going to be apart of the Milwaukee 414 song," Shalisa Kline Ugaz, the Executive Vice Vice President of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, said.

James Groh

The MusiCreation Station, created by the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, is a studio space designed to get an instrument into as many people's hands as possible. That way everyone can experience what playing an instrument is like.

“It’s an accessible point for everyone to try different types of instruments. All ages. All levels," Shalisa Kline Ugaz said.

People are taught a basic drum beat either with their hands or on a drum kit, others learn simple guitar chords, there is a place for people to sing, play the piano, and even the xylophone. The coolest part is that everything played in the studio is being recorded and will be put into a collaborative song called the Milwaukee 414 Song.

Everyone of all ages were coming into the booth to play one or multiple instruments. Sophia Dittman couldn't help but try out a few.

“I’m just really into music," she said.

In fact, she is a multi-instrumentalist.

“I am currently learning how to play the trumpet and the keyboard.”

Which is why she was able to take to the drums and guitar so naturally. Will this set her off on a career of music and future stardom?

“Maybe I don’t know.”

But she will be on an actual song which is pretty cool. And I couldn’t pass up the opportunity either. So I hopped on the guitar. When in Rome, right?

The song will be released January 1st.

For more information about the MusiCreation Station click here.

