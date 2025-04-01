Voters in Wisconsin will head to the polls on Tuesday for a state election that has gained nationwide attention and donations.

The marquee race is for the state Supreme Court, where voters will decide if liberals maintain control of the court. The contest between liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel has drawn millions of dollars in outside money, including from billionaire Elon Musk.

Also on the ballot is the race for Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction superintendent. The choice is between incumbent Jill Underly, who is backed by the teachers' union, and consultant Brittany Kinser, a supporter of the private school voucher program who is endorsed by Republicans.

Wisconsin voters to decide crucial state supreme court race

Lastly, voters will choose whether to protect the state's voter photo ID laws in the Wisconsin Constitution. Currently, Wisconsin voters are required to present a valid photo ID, such as a driver's license, U.S. passport, or military ID card. Absentee voters must have a copy of their ID on file with their local clerk. Voters without a photo ID on Election Day can still cast a provisional ballot and then provide their ID by the Friday after the election.

Republicans who control the state Legislature rushed earlier this year to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the April 1 ballot that would enshrine the current voter ID laws.

Democrats argue the laws are too strict and make it difficult for some people to vote.

Wisconsin voters react to Musk lawsuit ahead of Supreme Court election

There will also be many local races, including village trustees, circuit court judges, and school board members. Voters can check what's on their ballot using the "What's on My Ballot" search tool on the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Those who are not registered to vote can do so at their polling place on Tuesday. A proof of residency document will be required for registration.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

