'Putting Catholic in front of that bothers me': Waukesha family speaks out against political mailer

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Diocese across Wisconsin are denouncing it, but it is not stopping this fake newspaper from going out. After receiving one, a Waukesha family reached out to TMJ4 mad that their church’s name was being put on something they call divisive.

They consider themselves to be devout Catholics.

“Putting 'Catholic' in front of that bothers me,” said Leo Kucek.

TMJ4 Leo Kucek

“That they are using the church to spread this makes me really upset,” agreed Debbie Kucek, his wife.

TMJ4's Rebecca Klopf took the political mailer with the title, “Wisconsin Catholic Tribune,” which has the same characteristics as a newspaper including the font and paper type, into downtown Waukesha to ask people what they thought it was.

TMJ4 Debbie and Leo Kucek sit in front of their statue of Mary with the political ad they received.

“I’m guessing it is some sort of political ad,” answered Dan.

“I would probably think it is real,” said another woman who did not want to give her name.

That response is what upset Leo and Debbie because, at first, they thought their own church sent this to them.

Watch: Waukesha family speaks out against political mailer resembling newspaper

Waukesha residents bothered by fake newspaper

"These are events at various churches,” said Leo pointing to events in the mailer.

"Blood drives and mass times,” said Debbie

"This is one of those things that make it look like, ‘Oh, it is real,’” said Leo.

TMJ4 Debbie and Leo Kucek

ProPublica said the fake paper is published by Metric Media, which is known for publishing misinformation that is funded by a conversative super PAC. And it has published these newspaper-type ads bearing the "Catholic" name in multiple battleground states.

"This is stoking the flames of divisiveness and outrage,” said Leo.

Multiple Catholic Diocese in Wisconson have made statements against the “Wisconsin Catholic Times.”

Archdiocese of Milwaukee:

“The publication is not affiliated in any way with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee or its Milwaukee Catholic Herald newspaper.”

Diocese of Superior:

“This direct mail piece, which is political in nature, is not a publication from the Catholic Church in Wisconsin and the publishers do not have permission to present their content as Catholic."

Diocese of Madison:

“The Diocese of Madison is not affiliated with a newspaper called the Wisconsin Catholic Tribune. This publication does not have permission in the Diocese of Madison to present itself as Catholic."

TMJ4 Debbie Kucek

“Is that why you contacted us?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“We don't want people thinking this is what the Catholic Church believes and that this is a directive from the Catholic Church,” said Debbie.

