Wisconsin early voting expected to outpace absentee voting in 2023 state Supreme Court race

As the spring election approaches, Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson provides an in-depth look into the unprecedented nature of this year's race, particularly focusing on the highly publicized and financed State Supreme Court competition.

Journalist J.R. Ross of WisPolitics said spending for this state Supreme Court race has skyrocketed to an astonishing $90 million in the April 1 election.

This is the most expensive State Supreme Court race in U.S. history, a clear indication of how pivotal this election is considered by both parties.

The surging financial stakes have prompted speculation about whether the increased spending will translate into higher voter turnout.

So far, approximately 160,000 residents have cast their votes in person, and expectations are high that this figure will exceed the early voting totals from the previous spring election two years ago, which also featured a State Supreme Court race.

As of now, 345,000 ballots have already been returned in Wisconsin, significantly ahead of the pace observed during the 2023 spring elections. If the trend continues, we could see a record turnout by the time polls close next week.

Former Presidnt Barack Obama and President Donald Trump have added their support in the race.

But turnout in spring elections is not the same compared to presidential elections. In the 2023 spring election 1.8 million voted in Wisconsin, compared to 3.4 million voters in last November's presidential election.

