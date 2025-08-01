Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Susan Crawford officially joins the bench

MADISON, Wis. — Justice Susan Crawford officially joined the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday, preserving the majority liberals have held since 2023.

Crawford won election in April in the most expensive state judicial race in U.S. history. Her landslide victory ensured that liberals will control the court through at least 2028. She replaces outgoing Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who served on the state’s high court for 30 years.

“You have been a role model for me long before you knew my name. I aspire to put the same dedication, insight, and humanity into my work on the Wisconsin Supreme Court that you did for so many years,” Crawford said to Walsh Bradley at the ceremony.

In the two years since they took control, the court’s liberal majority has issued major rulings on abortion, Wisconsin’s legislative maps, and the separation of powers between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature.

During Crawford’s first year on the bench, the court could hear challenges to the state’s congressional maps, as well as cases on labor and voting rights.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to hear its first cases of the new term on Sept. 2.

