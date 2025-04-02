Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race, maintaining liberal majority

Watch Susan Crawford's victory speech live:

Susan Crawford will be the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, according to a projection from NBC News.

Crawford defeated Brad Schimel in the high-stakes election, giving liberals continued control of Wisconsin’s highest court as it prepares to rule on cases involving abortion and reproductive rights, public sector unions, voting rules, and congressional district boundaries.

This year’s race became a proxy battle over national politics, with Donald Trump and Elon Musk backing Brad Schimel, the Republican-endorsed candidate in a race that is officially nonpartisan.

Watch: Brad Schimel concedes Supreme Court race:

"It just didn't work" Brad Schimel concedes Supreme Court race

It also serves as an early litmus test in a key swing state just months into President Donald Trump’s second term.

Record spending

Total spending on the race has topped $73 million—including more than $14 million from groups funded by Musk—according to a March 25 tally from the Brennan Center for Justice. That makes it the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, surpassing the $56 million spent on Wisconsin’s 2023 Supreme Court race, when the ideological balance was also at stake.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Former Wisconsin Attorney General and state Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, middle, greets Donald Trump Jr., as Charlie Kirk looks on during a town hall Monday, March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Musk personally donated $3 million to the Wisconsin Republican Party this year, money that could be routed to Schimel’s campaign or spent independently to boost his bid.

Crawford raised more than $25 million as of March 25, including $5.5 million from the state Democratic Party since early February. Her supporters include billionaire Democratic donor George Soros and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Schimel raised more than $12 million, including over $6 million from the Wisconsin GOP since early February.

Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court

Scott Bauer/AP FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

Crawford's win gives liberal justices majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will rule on major issues including abortion rights, collective bargaining, and voter access.

The court is also likely to weigh in on challenges to the state’s congressional maps—rulings that could have significant implications for the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election. A dramatic redrawing of Wisconsin’s districts could shift the balance of power in Washington.

Meanwhile, a challenge to an 1849 law that bans nearly all abortions in the state is pending before the court.

Susan Crawford

Susan Crawford Campaign

Crawford has previously worked as a prosecutor, private-practice attorney, and now serves as a judge on Dane County Circuit Court Branch 1.

Her career began as an assistant attorney general with the Wisconsin Department of Justice. After nearly a decade as a prosecutor, she continued her public service in leadership roles at several state agencies, including the Department of Corrections and the Department of Natural Resources. She was later named chief legal counsel to the governor, according to her campaign website.

After her time in state government, Judge Crawford entered private practice, where she protected voting and workers’ rights and represented Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to defend access to reproductive health care, according to her website.

She grew up in Chippewa Falls. She and her husband, Shawn, chose to raise their family in Wisconsin as well. They now live in Madison and are proud parents of two young adults.

Brad Schimel

Brad Schimel Campaign

Schimel previously served as a prosecutor and as Wisconsin’s attorney general. He now serves as a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge.

As a prosecutor, Schimel earned a reputation for being tough and relentless in his pursuit of justice, according to his campaign website.

During his time as attorney general—often referred to as the state’s “top cop”—he supported law enforcement and addressed some of Wisconsin’s most pressing criminal justice issues.

He also implemented reforms to combat drug abuse, elder exploitation and threats to children’s safety. Notably, he launched a program to address a long-neglected backlog of rape kits, aiming to provide victims with closure and clear years of evidence, according to his website.

Schimel and his wife, Sandi, are the proud parents of two adopted daughters.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error