'I'm not phoning it in': Elon Musk on why he's putting millions into Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Elon Musk said Tuesday's election isn't just about a state Supreme Court race — but what he called a chance at protecting President Trump's agenda and his DOGE efforts.

"It's a super big deal," said Musk. "I'm not phoning it in, it's why I'm here."

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel wasn't at the event, but he had Musk's endorsement.

Musk worries a liberal-leaning court will take up congressional redistricting in Wisconsin and potentially change Republicans' thin margins in the house — impacting President Donald Trump's agenda.

"It's obviously important to the state, but also to the country and the world," Musk stated at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.

Some in the audience, estimated at about 2,000, pushed back when he mentioned DOGE — prompting Musk to bring up Democratic billionaire supporter George Soros.

"Give my regards to George" said Musk. "Say hi to George."

The crowd chanted U.S.A.

Musk then gave out one million dollar checks to the two selected people who signed his petition against activist judges.

The main draw of the night was the million-dollar giveaway and his support for Schimel, but Musk spent most of his time answering questions about DOGE's dive into social security benefits and his role on Trump's team.

Outside, MAGA and Musk supporters showed love as a Tesla Cybertruck waited at a light.

Becca Sinclair traveled to Green Bay from the Milwaukee area for one reason — support for Musk.

When asked about Musk's involvement in the race, she said what he is doing is not unorthodox.

"I don't think it's unorthodox at all,” Sinclair said. "I think if you look at large donors on the Democratic side, yeah, it's not unorthodox. This is America, and I think what he's doing is really going to save our country."

With the surge in early voting numbers — and a battle between billionaires — this has already become the most expensive state supreme court race in American politics and perhaps the biggest turnout in Wisconsin for an April Election.

Protestors across from the town hall held signs adorned with anit-Musk, Schimel and Trump rhetoric. TMJ4's Kaylee Staral was at the event. Her coverage can be found here.

