Hundreds protest Musk's rally ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court election

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As hundreds of people waited in the freezing rain to attend Elon Musk’s rally for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel, hundreds more gathered outside in protest — voicing strong opposition to Musk’s involvement in the race.

“If he feels Brad Schimel could win this race based on policies alone, why does he feel the need to pay voters?” Sinceree Dixon asked

Dixon drove up from Milwaukee to share a common message among protestors on Sunday: Musk’s money has no place in Wisconsin politics.

“This unelected billionaire shouldn’t be involved in Wisconsin or U.S. politics,” Dixon said. “We want him out.”

TMJ4 News Sinceree Dixon

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and X, has endorsed Schimel and offered $100 to individuals who signed a petition opposing “activist judges.”

He handed over $1 million checks to two petition signers who spoke at the rally on Sunday.

The offer drew swift backlash and legal challenges.

Attorney General Josh Kaul argued the payments violated state law, which prohibits offering anything of value, to induce voting. But two lower courts rejected his claims, and on Sunday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to take the case as an original action — just minutes before the rally began.

“I was shocked,” said Alyssa Proffitt, of Green Bay. “The richest man in the world is in my little safe haven in Green Bay. This isn’t the electoral process.”

TMJ4 News Alyssa Proffitt

In an earlier post on X, Musk said he would give $2 million to voters who had already cast ballots. He later deleted that message and clarified that the recipients would instead be “spokespersons” for the petition.

Attendance at the rally was limited to those who had signed the petition.

“This is illegal,” said Mike Dubnicka from Menomonee Falls.

“Even if he offers the bribe, which he did in that first post — it’s still wrong.”

TMJ4 News Mike Dubnicka

Musk and groups he funds have now poured more than $20 million into the race, which has become the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history. According to WisPolitics, total spending has topped $90 million.

Musk and former President Donald Trump are supporting conservative candidate Judge Brad Schimel of Waukesha County. Democrats, including George Soros, are backing Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

“I don't control what Elon Musk does, and I don't control what George Soros or J.B. Pritzker do for Susan Crawford," Schimel said at a rally Friday, pointing to the out-of-state billionaires backing his opponent.

Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court hangs in the balance, as a pending retirement means the court’s current 4-3 liberal majority is up for grabs.

TMJ4's chief political reporter Charles Benson was inside the event. His coverage can be found here.

