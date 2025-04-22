Wisconsin Assembly recognizes Ozaukee County charity leader as ‘Hometown Hero’

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday honored the founder of Cedarburg-based Mel’s Charities as a ‘Hometown Hero’ for his organization’s work establishing scholarships and memorials as well as offering programs for people with disabilities.

Tom ‘Mel’ Stanton has been running Mel’s Charities for the past 26 years, since it began as a group of friends collecting donations in a hat to honor their friend who had died. Since then, the organization has raised millions for various local causes.

“He is my hero, he’s our hometown hero, because he does so much for the community,” said Rep. Paul Melotik, who nominated Stanton for the honor.

Stanton credited the many volunteers at Mel’s Charities for the organization’s success.

“We could fill this place ten times over of the amount of people in Ozaukee County that have impacted me personally and support what Mel’s Charities is all about,” he told lawmakers.

The Assembly recognizes a "Hometown Hero" at the beginning of most floor sessions. Stanton was honored Tuesday alongside a chaplain from Barron County.

“It’s humbling, and it’s pretty hard to put into words of what just happened here today,” Stanton said.

Stanton also teased the big plans that Mel’s Charities has for the future, including a community in Saukville that would offer jobs and housing to people with disabilities.

“I promise you, we are just getting started,” he said.

