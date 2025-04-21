Ozaukee charity founder to be honored at state capitol

CEDARBURG, Wis. — The founder of an Ozaukee County charity will soon receive a large honor at the state capitol.

Tom 'Mel' Stanton will be recognized as a Hometown Hero Tuesday in Madison for his 26 years of work running Mel's Charities.

Since he founded it in 1999, Mel's Charities has raised and distributed more than $3 million to organizations and families across Ozaukee County. One of the main focuses is helping and supporting people with developmental disabilities and their families.

"It's really the whole community that's gotten behind this thing," Stanton said. "Everything stays local. What we raise here, stays here."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Tom 'Mel' Stanton

This is not the first time TMJ has spoken to Mel. In fact, James Groh told Mel's story just a few months ago. We caught up with him before he makes the trip down I-94.

"Being at the State Assembly in Madison, you can't make this stuff up," Stanton said. "It doesn't matter where we are. We're just going to continue to have fun and impact lives."

Sue Felder and her son Bobby have both helped and been helped by Mel's Charities. Bobby has Down's Syndrome, and she donates a portion of the proceeds from her Cedarburg bakery to Mel's every year in his honor.

"I think it is so well-deserved," Felder said. "He does so much. They are everywhere. Everywhere you turn, there's Mel's there."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Sue Felder (right) and her son Bobby (middle) give a $1,150 donation to Mel's Charities founder Tom 'Mel' Stanton (left).

Over the course of the calendar year, Mel's Charities hosts various events and fundraisers to support their mission. The next one is Mel's River Run on Saturday, April 26.



