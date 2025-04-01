MADISON — With the Wisconsin Supreme Court race hanging in the balance, supporters of both candidates attended their final rallies on the eve of the election.

In-person early voting doubles 2023 numbers

In Madison, advocates of Democratic-backed candidate Susan Crawford gathered one last time to listen to her speak before heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Patty Krafcheck said the "whole world is watching" the pivotal race that will determine the ideological lean of the state's highest court.

Supporters of both Crawford, Schimel attend final rallies ahead of election

"That's why I'm here. That's why I'm going out and voting, I'm going canvassing. I do everything I can to get Susan Crawford into the supreme court," Krafcheck said.

Her daughter, Tracy, echoed the sentiment, saying Crawford "is going to fight for us, like she's for the people."

Both mother and daughter agreed the involvement of conservative billionaire Elon Musk in the race has only strengthened their support for Crawford.

"I do not like what's going on in Washington right now," Patty Krafcheck said. "I don't like the fact that he's allowed Elon Musk to come in and takeover Wisconsin. To me it spells corruption."

Younger voters like Zachary Paronto and Sam Husslein shared that view, expressing dislike for out-of-state billionaires meddling in the state's election.

"I support her just because she really kind of fights for freedoms of everybody and is willing to uphold the constitution that is for everybody," Husslein said.

Meanwhile, in Oconomowoc, supporters of Republican-backed candidate Judge Brad Schimel attended his final "Save Wisconsin" rally before election day.

Voter John Worden said he is backing Schimel to prevent Democratic redistricting.

"You know our state is a purple state it could go either way," he said. "So a little redistricting here, a little redistricting here, and Republicans may never win again in the state of Wisconsin, so with Brad on the Supreme Court as a justice, he's not going to do any of that redistricting stuff."

Bruce Harrison, who has worked extensively with the Schimel campaign, argued that Crawford "wants to get rid of Act 10 which is going to cost taxpayers billions of dollars."

Act 10, also known as the Wisconsin Budget Repair Bill, reduced collective bargaining rights for most state and municipal employees.

Schimel's fellow judicial candidate Zach Wittchow also made an appearance, telling TMJ4 he wants to see the state Supreme Court "churn out a few more decisions."

The high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race has drawn national attention, with the ideological balance of the court hanging in the balance. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to make their choice.

