Protesters in Madison move to Dane County Safety Building after protest encampment for Corey Ruiz is cleared

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters in Madison have shifted their demonstration to the Dane County Safety Building, two blocks from the state Capitol, after city leaders and police cleared a protest encampment for Corey Ruiz that had been occupied for two weeks.

RELATED: Madison mayor addresses clearing of Corey Ruiz protest encampment

Demonstrators have gathered outside the county jail for several hours Wednesday, with a new focus on bailing people out of jail.

Several people at the demonstration are affiliated with two organizations — Freedom Inc. and the Freedom Bail Fund 350. Organizers said they live in Madison and are not being paid to be there. They are calling on city leaders to improve resources for people experiencing homelessness and those who are incarcerated.

Zon Moua, executive leader of Freedom Inc., said the demonstration reflects frustration with city spending priorities.

"The city is not investing in actual care and making sure our community, those most vulnerable, are actually housed, have quality health care, have quality housing, able to access healthy foods. Community is out here because the city continues to invest in jails and policing," Moua said.

Volunteers and supporters of both organizations were also present at the previous encampment near Baldwin and Williamson streets, which served as the site of weeks of protests over the death of Corey Ruiz before it was broken up Wednesday.

Madison's mayor and police chief addressed the disbanded encampment earlier Wednesday, including the resources they said were provided to people who were unhoused at the site.

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