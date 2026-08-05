Madison mayor addresses clearing of Corey Ruiz protest encampment

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway held a press conference Wednesday addressing the situation at an encampment at Baldwin and Williamson Streets, nearly two weeks after Cory Ruiz was shot and killed by Madison police near that area. Police say Ruiz had a knife and injured an officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Madison police reclaim encampment zone following tense protests

The city began clearing the encampment early Tuesday morning after it had been in place for about two weeks. Once police left Tuesday night, protesters moved back in.

Rhodes-Conway said she had been seeking a peaceful resolution to provide emergency assistance for dozens of unhoused people at the site without the involvement of law enforcement. City workers attempted to get people to disperse, but tensions rose as the effort continued. People who were asked to leave were offered resources including bus tickets and hotel rooms, the mayor said.

WATCH: Madison officials provide update after protests over encampment removal

Madison officials provide update after protests over encampment removal

The clearing effort was aimed at striking a compromise between people living in the encampment and neighbors and business owners on the block who said they were being negatively impacted.

As the day progressed, a small group of people refused to leave. City leaders said they attempted to de-escalate the situation without police, but things got out of hand. Over the last several days, 22 people were arrested and 10 received citations.

By Wednesday afternoon, the intersection of Baldwin and Williamson Streets was largely clear, about 12 hours after city workers and law enforcement had worked to clean up the site.

TMJ4 The intersection of Baldwin and Williamson Streets in Madison.

Rhodes-Conway said the city's goal is to honor Cory Ruiz while also protecting the interests of neighbors and businesses in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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