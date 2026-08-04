City crews begin removing Madison protest encampment for Corey Ruiz

MADISON, Wis. — City crews began dismantling a Madison protest encampment for Corey Ruiz on Tuesday following protests outside a city-county building and the police department Monday night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Madison businesses feel impact of protest encampment

The encampment had initially begun as a memorial at the scene where a Madison police officer shot and killed Corey Ruiz following a struggle in the street. It had since grown into an encampment zone, which some local business owners said affected their business.

WATCH: City crews begin to dismantle Williamson Street encampment in Madison

City crews begin dismantling Williamson Street encampment in Madison

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement calling for the removal of barricades and vehicles blocking Williamson Street, the relocation of the memorial for Ruiz, and an end to food preparation and services happening at the encampment.

Meanwhile, protesters said they would not leave until there is justice for Ruiz. Following a tense protest Monday night led by Freedom Inc., city crews began removing elements of the encampment — including pallets, furniture and tents — and placed them into city vehicles.

The removal also was accompanied by law enforcement.

WMTV

Carrie Riddle, who said she witnessed the removal efforts, said it happened very early in the morning, leading to confusion.

WMTV

"They told these people it was 7 a.m., it was 4:30 a.m.," Riddle said. "They told them they'd give them time to pack up, there was no time."

As of 6 a.m. several agencies, as well as law enforcement were still on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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