Law enforcement begins clearing protest encampment on UW Madison campus

Law enforcement officers are engaging with protesters and attempting to remove them from their encampment from the UW Madison campus.

Student have been protesting the conflict in Gaza since Monday. Hundreds of students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison gathered on the Library Mall to demand that the university divest from Israel.

WMTV Law enforcement at student protest on UW Madison campus.

When TMJ4 covered the protests earlier in the week, many of the students demonstrating on campus Monday declined to provide their names, citing fears of suspension or expulsion. Some international students voiced worries that their visas may be revoked for participating in the protests.

UW-Madison Dean of Students Christina Olstad sent a campus-wide email over the weekend warning students that there would be consequences for breaking the university’s protest rules, including for camping on campus.

TMJ4 Law enforcement breaks down a tent on UW Madison's campus.

Still, protestors were pitching tents and digging in on Monday. Students told TMJ4 they were prepared to stay until the university meets their demands or until they are removed.

Students are also protesting and camping out on UW Milwaukee's campus. They have the same goals as their counterparts in Madison.

The university released a statement Monday reiterating that the UWM Foundation is a separate legal entity from the university and that UWM has no control over the mutual fund investments made by the foundation.

