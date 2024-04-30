UW Milwaukee protest over Gaza enters second day

Demonstrators are continuing to camp out on the campus of UW Milwaukee.

They tell TMJ4 they're doing this to draw attention to the devastation in Gaza and that they won't leave until the university meets their demands.

Mary Jo Ola was covering the protests on Monday and continued her coverage Tuesday — she said things were quiet around midday. Student organizers told her they were getting ready to hold a few "teach-ins" and other activities throughout the day.

Many of the pro-Palestinian protesters in the encampment are students and community members, but many are Palestinian themselves.

Everyone involved is calling on UW Milwaukee to make a public statement condemning Israel's actions, to divest from any companies that are pro-Israel and to be transparent about where the university's foundation sends its money.

The university did release a statement Monday reiterating that the UWM Foundation is a separate legal entity from the university and UWM has no control over the mutual fund investments made by the foundation.

The school maintains the foundation "cannot divest from individual companies" within those funds.

Mary Jo met with another student organizer who says they have not heard back since communicating their demands with a dean.

"We are hopeful," said Samia Saeed. "We're feeding off of the strength and resilience and hope that the Palestinian students have or just trying to be as helpful as they are. We are obviously hopeful. Otherwise, we wouldn't be camping out here."

Hillel Milwaukee, which is located just across the street from the demonstration, released a statement late Monday asking members of the Jewish community to stay away from the protests.

Since the encampment goes against state code, Hillel also called on UW Milwaukee to enforce its policies.

