Evers declares emergency in Wisconsin as SNAP benefits expire

MADISON — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency as the state's access to federal SNAP benefits will run out at midnight Friday, affecting around 700,000 Wisconsinites who depend on the money for food.

As the federal government shutdown continues, millions of Americans will not see that money in their accounts starting Nov. 1. The emergency declaration comes as food assistance programs face unprecedented disruption due to the federal funding lapse.

Two federal judges ruled that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to fund SNAP using contingency funds during the government shutdown; however, it's unclear how long it will take for recipients to receive their benefits.

The rulings are likely to face appeals.

While Evers doesn't have the power to re-allocate money, this measure directs all state agencies to do whatever it takes to prevent price gouging and make necessary resources available to affected residents.

“I have always promised to do the right thing, and my executive order will ensure our state agencies can do whatever they can within our power to help support kids, families, farmers, seniors, veterans, and so many others across our state, including cracking down on price gouging on everyday things folks need," Evers said.

The declaration aims to provide some help from the state as Wisconsin residents who rely on SNAP benefits face uncertainty about their food security. Food banks across the state have already seen increased demand this week as people prepare for the potential loss of benefits.

Any Wisconsinite who needs additional food or infant formula for their house or family can reach out to 211 for information and referrals to local services. Anyone can use 211 to get help by:



Dialing 211 or 877-947-2211.

Visiting their website at 211wisconsin.communityos.org [links-1.govdelivery.com]. Through the website, people can search for services or chat with someone online who can help.

Texting their ZIP code to 898211.

