Democratic governors on damage control for Biden after debate fumble

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore campaigned on behalf of President Joe Biden on Saturday, reassuring voters in the Democratic stronghold of Madison that the president is fit enough to serve another term.
The campaign stop comes just two days after Biden stumbled through the first debate of the presidential race, at times struggling to finish his sentences. Democrats nationally are panicking that Biden may not have what it takes to lead the country through another four years.
Biden acknowledged his weak showing at the debate as he and campaign surrogates like Evers and Moore look to shift the focus to the president’s record in office.
“I don’t care how he performs on that stage. To me it doesn’t matter,” Evers said at a Democratic Party campaign office on Madison’s north side. “He’s a great leader. Just think about what he’s done for Wisconsin”
Moore focused on Biden’s response to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March.
“The president said, ‘Guv, we’re going to be with you every step of the way,’” Moore recalled. “And I’m here to tell you right now, President Biden is a man of his word, because every day since then, we’ve been working together.”
Moore was also set to make stops in Milwaukee on Saturday and in Kenosha on Sunday, hoping to energize Black voters in support of Biden.
Asked what he’s telling voters with doubts about Biden, Evers posed a question that’s on everyone’s mind as November approaches: “It’s quite simple: Who’s done more in the four years of Donald Trump or the four years of Joe Biden?”
