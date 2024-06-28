'It's kind of the lesser of two evils': Milwaukee residents react to first presidential debate

MILWAUKEE — "It was rough to watch, to say the least,” Gabriela Casas told TMJ4’s Megan Lee Friday afternoon.

Casas isn't feeling too great about the upcoming Presidential Election.

"The fact that it's one or the other. It's kind of the lesser of two evils. Who are you going to choose,” Casas explained.

TMJ4 News Gabriela Casas is not confident in President Biden or Former President Trump.

She spent her Thursday night watching President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate.

"It was honestly a bit disappointing and a bit disheartening to see,” Casas said.

Lee asked Casas if she was confident in either candidate. Casas replied, “No, I am not confident in either of the candidates."

As a teacher in the Latino community the topic of immigration concerned Casas.

"It's scary to hear those kinds of words because then my students hear those kinds and they see that one of the candidates for the presidency is saying these things and they're scared,” Casas said.

The debate left Casas confused about who to vote for. However, Milwaukee resident Will Davis has a little more clarity.

"I was confident in Trump, hate to say it, but it's true,” Davis said.

Davis voted for Biden in 2020.

Lee asked Davis if his thoughts changed over the course of his presidency. Will said, “most definitely.”

Questions emerged following the debate about the competency of both candidates.

"I hate to say it, I think Biden looked, he looked old,” Davis said.

TMJ4 News Will Davis voted for President Biden last election but his mind has changed. He is leaning towards Former President Trump now.

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Bauman had similar feelings.

"The president had a bad night, and I don't think there is any doubt about that,” Alderman Bauman said.

Lee asked Mayor Cavalier Johnson, a Democrat, how he felt about the debate.

"I can tell you the man is sharp and knows his stuff, he knows exactly what's going on. He is very competent, and he knows how to do the job,” Mayor Johnson explained.

