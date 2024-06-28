Biden vs Trump: Is the Black vote up for grabs in Wisconsin?

Is the African American vote up for grabs in the 2024 presidential race? Democrats and President Biden have traditionally enjoyed overwhelming success with black voters in Wisconsin.

But is that about to change with former President Trump?

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with Dorothea Macon and Travis Clark for their take on the race.

In a March visit to Milwaukee, President Biden made a direct appeal to African Americans with lines like this.

"Look, with your help, we cut Black and Latino child poverty in half because of the Child Tax Credit through my American Rescue Plan."

At a rally in Racine, former President Trump claimed his closing the border and immigration policy is winning over the Black vote.

"That's why the Black population, the Hispanic population, is voting for me at levels that nobody has ever seen before in this country," Trump said.

A variety of polls show Biden remains the overwhelming choice with Black voters, but Trump has gained support compared to his 2020 campaign.

TMJ4's Charles Benson sat down with Dorothea Macon - a Milwaukee Democrat and Travis Clark - a former Republican Congressional candidate in Milwaukee get their take on the presidential race.

Dorthea raised concerns about a second Trump Presidency at a Biden-Harris event this month. She watched TMJ4's interview with Trump when he made a bold claim.

"Nobody has done more for the Black person the Black people than me since Abraham Lincoln," said Trump."

Dorothea sees nothing in Trump's first term to back that up, "I don't think his track record has shown he is really concerned about African Americans." But she added, “ I'm not saying Democrats do all the right things - there's a lot of work to be done.”

She says Biden's big investment in infrastructure to remove lead pipes in Milwaukee, and his effort to cut child poverty and reduce college debt are real positives in the Black community.

On Trump's crime plan - she worries about what she sees as just a more police policy and not a broader approach

"Crime is a concern for everyone," said Dorothea. "I'm a little concerned he puts the onus on police officers."

Clark is undecided in 2024 but worries about Trump's call for police immunity and the lack of real criminal justice reform.

"Do you President Biden has addressed it," asked Benson. "No, neither one, said Travis. In order for us to feel what criminal justice reform really needs to look like - is to talk to those individuals who have been through it - like myself."

Travis served time for cashing stolen checks 30 years ago and is passionate about second chances for convicted felons.

Trump says his opportunity zones - aimed at creating economic investment in low-income neighborhoods and financial support for HBCUs andHistoric Black Collegeshave benefited the Black community.

But as for Trump's bold claim - Travis says the former president has made some progress but there's still room for improvement from both candidates.

"I think that he (Trump) has some things for African Americans that he's doing within his policies that will be great for us," said Clark.

TMJ4's Charles Benson has asked and hopes to get an interview with President Biden. If that happens, he will share that with Wisconsin voters for their response.

