Community shows support for Abundant Life Christian School families and staff

MADISON, Wis. — People stunned by the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School began a memorial near the school while police continued their investigation.

"I feel so badly. I had to show some respect and support. I'm a parent. I just can't imagine," Carolyn Griese told TMJ4 News.

Griese was emotional as she dropped off flowers at the site, including candles and a few teddy bears. She has lived in the area for several years.

Griese says her daughter works at a nearby school that shut down as a result of Monday's shooting.

"The instant shock and disbelief and tears that it could happen here. It can happen anywhere," Griese said as she recalled learning about the violence.

Faith leaders, who are at the hospital with the family of a student who was seriously hurt, are asking for prayers.

TMJ4 News contacted the North Bristol Sportsmans Club where the shooter's father signed up for a family membership.

No one responded to requests for comment. The family's church in Madison declined to comment.

As we wait to hear the stories of those touched by this tragedy Griese is just one of many showing their support. She shared a message with the families and staff at ALCS.

"We love you. We're here for you whatever we can do," Griese said. "Know that we're there and our hearts are breaking too.

Authorities have not yet identified the two victims who were killed.

