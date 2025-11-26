Wisconsin travelers beat winter weather advisory ahead of Thanksgiving

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Wisconsin travelers rushed to beat a winter weather advisory that takes effect Wednesday morning, with many hitting the road Tuesday to ensure safe arrival at their Thanksgiving destinations.

One of the busiest travel days before Thanksgiving saw packed gas stations and rest stops across the state as families made their final push to reach loved ones before potentially hazardous conditions arrive.

Taylor Runyan and her son Jesse Najarro began their Thanksgiving drive from Chicago on Tuesday, heading to Keshena in Menominee County with a group of 10 family members split between two cars.

"I'm excited about being with my family," Najarro smiled.

Fond Du Lac, Dodge, Sheboygan, Washington, and Ozaukee Counties will be under a winter weather advisory starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, forecasting a mix of rain, snow, and strong winds.

This prompted many travelers to adjust their departure times.

"There was some back-and-forth when it came to which date to travel, but it was never because of the weather, just because of the schedules," Runyan said.

But after the advisory was issued, she added, "We are very thankful, very thankful to get ahead of it."

Fellow traveler Melissa Adamski, a Sheboygan resident, was making her way to the Eagle River area with her dog Miller, sharing the relief of beating the weather.

"We still wanted to get up there tonight because there is all that snow coming....So hopefully the rain holds off as well, so we can have a smooth drive up there. But I'm really excited," Adamski said.

Sheboygan County Highway Department director Bryan Olson said crews would not be doing any road preparation Tuesday night because the ground remains fairly warm, reducing the chance that precipitation will stick to roadways.

However, workers remain on standby if conditions worsen.

"That's why we'll be watching the radar on the way up and just making sure we're good," Adamski noted. "But we know the route to take, too, which helps."

Highway officials are urging caution in Sheboygan County and beyond, recommending defensive driving practices and avoiding cruise control, especially if roads become slippery.

For Runyan's son Jesse, the journey's end goal remains simple: enjoying turkey, "the star of the show" at Thanksgiving dinner.

