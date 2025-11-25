Southeast Wisconsin weather: One last mild day; blustery mix Wednesday

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an active Thanksgiving travel forecast. A strong area of low pressure will cross the Great Lakes in the next 24 hours. Ahead of the system, southerly winds have ushered in mild air. Increased moisture has led to lower cloud decks and patchy fog this morning. Overnight lows have only fallen into the 40s.

On-and-off showers will continue today, with not much rain expected. Highs will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The cold front will trigger a round of showers late this evening. Then, gusty northwest winds will bring in much colder air. Wind gusts could top 35 to 45 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin, effective 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Wrap-around showers and snow showers are likely on Wednesday. Heavier snow is expected across far northern Wisconsin. Most of southeast Wisconsin will not see accumulation. Areas far northwest of Milwaukee may see up to an inch of snow accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Cold air will settle in for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with highs only reaching the lower 30s.

Another round of wintry weather is expected over the weekend. Another strong area of low pressure will move across the central Plains. The overall track has shifted south, leaving southern Wisconsin in a favorable position for light snow. Exact impacts and snow totals are still pending.

As of Tuesday, the chance for snow has increased for the weekend. Anyone with travel plans across the Midwest should continue to monitor the forecast in the coming days.

TUESDAY: Patchy Drizzle; Breezy with PM Showers

High: 51

Wind: S 5 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Rain/Snow Mix; Blustery

Low: 32

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy; Snow Showers Likely

High: 38 (Falling to 32 by 4pm)

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy & Chilly

High: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Chilly

High: 30

SATURDAY: Snow Likely

High: 33

