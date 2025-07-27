Stolen $2,500 Kohler-Andrae playground equipment to be replaced by anonymous donor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Kohler-Andrae State Park recently faced an unfortunate incident when a piece of playground equipment, valued at over $2,500, was stolen.

Two weeks ago, local mom Samantha Beck shared her experience with the loss, stating, "Right away, when I got out of the car, we were walking toward the playground, and my son specifically noticed right away too, the fire engine was gone."

The stolen equipment, a spring bouncer similar to a raccoon, had only been installed about a month prior to its theft.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: $2,500+ worth of playground equipment stolen from Kohler Andrae State Park, Sheboygan Co.

Park Superintendent Molly McKay emphasized the significance of the bouncer, saying, "It was a pretty big investment," as it was the final phase in the park improvement efforts funded by community donations.

In response to the theft, McKay expressed her disappointment, remarking, "Stealing candy from a baby…who does that?"

Beck added, "It's just sad, really sad."

After the story aired, the pleas to return the bouncer struck a chord with the community, leading to a heartwarming development.

McKay reported, "We were contacted by somebody who said they would replace our fire engine for us." While no one came forward to return the original bouncer, plans for a replacement are already in motion, with the new bouncer currently being built.

"I was really happy. It's just a good reminder that there are good people, people who care about the property and the kids who are here," McKay said.

Staff at the park aim to have the installation of the new bouncer complete before summer comes to an end.

"Just being able to get our playground back in tip-top shape makes me really happy."

