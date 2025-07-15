SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Kohler Andrae State Park was buzzing with families enjoying the warm weather on Tuesday.

Local mom Samantha Beck comes here almost weekly with her three kids. This time, she noticed something unsettling: a beloved piece of playground equipment was missing.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"Right away, when I got out of the car, we were walking toward the playground, and my son specifically noticed right away too, the fire engine was gone," Beck noted.

The missing equipment was a spring bouncer, similar to the recently installed raccoon model, and it had only been in place for less than a month.

Friends of Kohler Andrae State Park

On Monday, park staff discovered its absence, prompting immediate concern.

Watch: $2,500+ worth of playground equipment stolen from Kohler Andrae State Park, Sheboygan Co.

Playground equipment stolen from Kohler Andrae State Park

"It was a pretty big investment," said Park Superintendent Molly McKay, adding that it was the final phase in the Friends of Kohler Andrae State Park's improvement efforts funded by community donations.

"They say, 'Stealing candy from a baby.' Who does that?" McKay scoffed.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The theft of the equipment, which cost over $2,500, is classified as a felony. "It does require a special tool to take it off the springs, so we are concerned that somebody intentionally came and stole it," McKay noted.

Even in its short time at the park, the equipment was well-loved by children and parents alike.

Beck reflected on the impact of the theft, saying, "You want to raise your kids to do good things and to make good decisions — and when they kind of see that not everyone is doing that, it takes away the lessons you're trying to teach."

The situation was a big blow to the park.

"The park itself has a really small budget" McKay remarked. "We are completely funded by user fees.”

Both McKay and concerned parents like Beck are pleading for the return of the equipment.

"It would bless a whole bunch of kids again, and it would probably make their heart feel better," Beck added.

Park officials urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen playground equipment to contact the park office at 920-451-4080.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip