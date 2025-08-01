Sheboygan's Brat Days returns with new safety measures amid community concerns

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan's iconic Brat Days festival returns this weekend for its 72nd year, but with significant changes that have sparked community debate.

"We always have to plan for the worst and hope for the best," said Danielle Brooks, Brat Days Chairman for the Sheboygan Jaycees.

The all-volunteer Jaycees group is responsible for organizing the event, which has a long history in the community dating back to 1953.

"Putting on an event like this is a huge undertaking," said Mayor Ryan Sorenson.

This year's festival will only be held on Saturday with no parade, a departure from previous multi-day celebrations.

"Because of concerns that happened last year, and in years past, we worked very closely with the City to make sure that Brat Days is as safe as it could be," Brooks said.

New safety measures include a fully-fenced perimeter, ID checks, and bag searches. While minors are still welcome to attend, police and security will respond to any disturbances.

These protocol changes have prompted many community members to express disappointment on social media, with some even calling for a boycott of the event.

"I think it got kind of misconstrued, so I want to establish that we're welcoming everyone to the grounds — we just want to make sure Brat Days is safe," Brooks said.

The Jaycees rely on festival attendance to raise funds that are reinvested in the Sheboygan community.

"We want to make sure that we have a strong, vibrant community that has fun and supports local nonprofits throughout the experience along the way," added Sorenson.

Despite the changes, the event will still feature food, drinks, live music, a brat-eating contest, games, rides, and more activities for attendees.

"Brat Days is always changing, and that's the best part about it. Because we're always learning and growing," Brooks said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Kiwanis Park.

