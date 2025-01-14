IT’S OFFICAL: Sheboygan’s Brat Days return for 2025

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — The future of Sheboygan’s signature event, Brat Days, was unclear last week. But there’s now new information coming from host organization The Sheboygan Jaycees.

As of last Monday, the Jaycees hadn’t submitted their permit or informed the city whether they would host the event at its usual location, Kiwanis Park, leaving residents concerned.

Some took to social media to express their frustration.

I met with former emcee of the brat-eating contest and Sheboygan native Dave Hoffman, who shared his concerns in more detail.

“There’s a lot of tradition that goes into Brat Days, and it would be a shame to see that go,” he told me.

I reached out to the city for comment. Mayor Ryan Sorenson said changes needed to be made ahead of the 2025 event to address safety and security concerns.

On Jan. 10, the Jaycees posted an update on Brat Days' status.

It read in part:

…We've embarked on a comprehensive process to revamp Brat Days, aiming to elevate the quality and enjoyment for all participants… Look forward to a refreshed experience that honors our traditions while offering new delights at this annual celebration. The Sheboygan Jaycees

“It’s great news,” said local firefighter Jeff Granke, adding that the event is a must-see. “Definitely check it out. It brings everybody together and focuses on the culture we have here."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The culture? Eat, drink, and be merry.

I stopped by the local meat market, Miesfeld’s, to hear from people like Lyndsie Schwab, who understands what Brat Days means to the community.

“One year, because of COVID, we didn’t have it. A lot of people were upset and said they missed it and wished they could go.”

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

That won’t happen this year.

Brat Days will be held on Aug. 2 at Kiwanis Park.

“It’s good, people enjoy it,” Schwab noted.

She and Granke both agree that Brat Days is about togetherness above all else.

