Brat Days Drama: City of Sheboygan responds to rumors about popular event’s uncertain future

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Brat Days has been a Sheboygan staple for more than 70 years.

But recently, there's been some online chatter, creating uncertainty surrounding the future of the longstanding event.

The Sheboygan Jaycees started the Brat Days in 1953 to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary — at first, in the heart of downtown.

Sheboygan Jaycees

"That's what it's all about. German culture…beer and brats. They go together," said Dave Hoffman, a Sheboygan native.

"Let's have a double brat wit da works once, 'n so?" he joked in Sheboyganese, the lingo for the Bratwurst Capitol of the World.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Hoffman, a former Jaycee, eventually became the emcee for the brat-eating contest.

"I've always considered it one of my favorite times of the year. There were just a lot of fun things going on, a lot of stuff for kids to do, so we really enjoyed it."

He grew up with Brat Days.

"We got a lot of people coming to party because it was well known through word of mouth that it was a great place to go and there was a lot of beer."

Sheboygan Jaycees

He noted seeing broken bottles littering the streets in the days after the event.

"I can remember sitting on the floor, watching cartoons, and all of a sudden I heard my dad tromping down the stairs…boom, boom, boom!" Hoffman reflected. "He ran out the front door, and of course, I'm right behind him looking out there, and like 30 kids were on the lawn, still sleeping from the day before."

Online rumors alleged that the City of Sheboygan and the Jaycees no longer wanted to host Brat Days at Kiwanis Park, the venue for decades.

"I’m troubled by what I hear. I think it should stay here in Sheboygan," Hoffman insisted.

Mayor Ryan Sorenson said those rumors are simply not true.

"We can’t believe everything we see online."

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

Last year's event prompted the city to ask for better safety and security measures, which would increase the Jaycees’ bill.

"We're just making sure that folks aren't rowdy, folks aren't bringing in beverages from the outside, making sure that the crowd is under control and well-behaved too," he explained. "As well as making sure getting in and out of the parking area is streamlined."

There are nowstricter guidelines for Sheboygan special events like Brat Days.

"Whenever there are issues that might arise when you pull off an event…that we're preparing and planning for that," Sorenson noted.

I reached out to the Sheboygan Jaycees for comment. They did not respond before this story aired.

The group has not yet submitted its permit requests for the 2025 Brat Days, but Sorenson said the door is still open.

"Especially myself and the City of Sheboygan, we're proud to support the Jaycees in Brat Days."

Hoffman is hoping to keep the event going too.

"There's a lot of tradition that goes into Brat Days, and it would be a shame to see that go."

