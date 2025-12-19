SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan residents packed a community meeting Thursday night to discuss the revitalization of the city's 30-plus-year-old marina—currently a financial burden on taxpayers.

Sheboygan residents share input on $11–14 million marina revitalization project

"I was just interested to find out more and maybe give some input where I could," said one attendee.

The city announced the marina revitalization project in 2023. One firm developed a conceptual master plan that led to Thursday's community input session.

In mid-November, the City Council voted unanimously to hire contractor Edgewater Resources to carry out the first phase of the plan.

“It’s not the boaters’ waterfront, it’s not the neighbors’ waterfront, it’s not the visitors’ waterfront — it’s everyone’s waterfront,” said Edgewater President Greg Weykamp.

Edgewater’s top two priorities include installing a modern docking system and an ice mitigation system. The rest of the planning process involves community input.

Bryan Kelly, who moved to Sheboygan with his wife a few years ago, shared his perspective at the meeting.

“Right now, there’s no good way to walk along the waterfront if you’re coming from the river, so I’d like to see that tied in a little bit better,” Kelly said.

While a few boaters attended the meeting, most participants focused on pedestrian improvements, including parking, appealing architecture, walking paths and other amenities.

“I’ve been feeling something needed to be done,” said Ginny Jorgensen, who attended with her husband, Steve.

The Jorgensens said they felt more confident in the plan after the session, particularly as bikers and diners who frequent the area.

“I’m really impressed with the community aspect that they’re putting toward this because that’s near and dear to my heart,” Steve said.

The complicated and costly venture is estimated at between $11 million and $14 million, but officials hope the marina will eventually pay for itself.

“I’m hopeful. I really want it to succeed, I want it to be something that’s sustainable, and that we can enjoy as a whole community,” Steve said.

For those who missed Thursday’s meeting, monthly community meetings will continue for the next few months. Dates are still to be determined.

