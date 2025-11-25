'We did it right this time': Sheboygan Marina revitalization project moves forward

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Sheboygan Marina, built in 1993, is moving ahead with a major revitalization project after the city council unanimously voted to hire contractor Edgewater Resources for the first phase of improvements.

The marina has struggled to generate significant revenue since its construction more than 30 years ago, with dock occupancy resting just above 50%. Many of the 250 boat slips remain unusable due to damage from waves and ice over the years.

"Some of the design elements were flawed," said Peter Mayer, chair of the Sheboygan Marina, Parks and Forestry Commission.

The marina faces several structural challenges, including docks that have sustained major damage, a harbor center and refueling station that are positioned too far apart, and limited accessibility to the downtown district.

"To be able to identify very quickly where the restaurants are…and how to get there," Mayer explained.

The city announced the estimated $11-13 million revitalization project in 2023, hiring SmithGroup to develop a conceptual master plan.

The $3.29 million Edgewater Resources contract will focus on two main priorities: installing a modern docking system and implementing an ice mitigation system designed to increase dock occupancy rates.

"One of the most important things isn't just building a nice, attractive marina for outsiders to come in, but to build a financially successful marina," Mayer said.

Mayer, a local sailor and marina committee member, has spent nearly a decade restoring a historic boat captain's house dating back to the late 1800s. He purchased the property after being drawn to its view of Lake Michigan.

"It really is a very precious resource for the city," Mayer said.

The city plans to move forward strategically with the revitalization plan and will provide opportunities for community members to share input throughout the process.

"I want to have our marine be a marina that is great 30 years from now," Mayer said. "That we look back on and say, 'We did it right this time.'"

