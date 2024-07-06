Shelter-in-place issued for Sheboygan residents near South 25th Street and Broadway Avenue

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisc. — The Sheboygan Police Department issued an alert for neighbors to shelter in place in a south-side neighborhood on Friday evening.

Katie Boguslawske.

Officers say the order is related to what they are calling an "active investigation" near South 25th Street and Broadway Avenue.

They are urging people to avoid the area.

TMJ4 obtained photos from a Sheboygan resident, which shows the response.

Neighbors told TMJ4 that they believed the situation was a standoff.

They say they heard police yelling for two hours for a man to come out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

