Sheboygan Falls couple divided by football, united for NFL Draft

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Courtney and Dirk Huibregtse have been married for more than 12 years now. Although they are very happy in their relationship, they aren't shy about expressing their fierce football rivalry—Courtney firmly supporting the Chicago Bears and Dirk donning the green and gold of the Green Bay Packers.

“Go Pack Go, huh?" Shut it!” they joked. “We have a doormat that says ‘house divided,’” added Dirk.

On game days, things get serious.

“Sundays are kind of sacred in our house," Courtney noted. “I think we make a truce at 10 o'clock Saturday night, and then we don’t talk until after the game.”

But the one thing this couple can agree on is their shared love of football.

When news broke that Green Bay would host the NFL Draft, there was no hesitation.

“When else are we going to have the opportunity? Let’s do it,” Courtney said.

The couple rallied friends for the ultimate road trip, complete with some pre-gaming.

“I got a bottle of champagne to finish—Wooh! Wooh!” Courtney echoed in the background of Chris and Sue's restaurant as they readied themselves for the trip.

"The whole feel of Green Bay—it's the smallest market in the NFL. This is just going to be fantastic, just to hang around and see it," Dirk shared.

Courtney, who may be the lone Bears fan in a sea of Packers fans, added, “You know, we’ve been watching it on TV for so long, them building everything. It just looks so massive and so cool.”

As they prepared for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, the rivalry took a back seat to the excitement of celebrating their home state’s historic event.

“Make an event out of it,” they agreed.

