Sheboygan-area visitors are ready to take on NFL Draft, local brewery's new beer launch for event

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan County is buzzing with excitement as the NFL Draft approaches this week. Local brewery 3 Sheeps is gearing up to make a splash by launching a specialty beer in honor of the event.

Grant Pauly, the founder of 3 Sheeps Taproom, expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion, saying he is thrilled to serve not just the loyal customers but also new visitors such as a group of friends known as The Gents.

With a shared love for fantasy football, the Gents—officially known as the Leagues of Ordinary Gentlemen—host an annual Draft and are heading to Green Bay this week.

“We’ve got close to 50 guys in our league,” said Dan Gasteazoro, one of the league members.

While many participate casually, the Gents go all out, scheduling yearly get-togethers to make their rosters

"There's nothing casual about the way I run things,” Gasteazoro laughed.

Three of the six league members—Gasteazoro, Craig Noble, and Lyle Hearn—are making the trek to the Draft and staying in Sheboygan County.

“No hotels were left at that point. Airbnbs are crazy expensive,” Craig noted.

“I think Sheboygan is a perfect example of what makes Wisconsin so awesome,” Pauly insisted.

Pauly sees visitors like the Gents as potential new customers for his brewery. “Hopefully, they check out our brewery and see what we’re all about,” he said.

3 Sheeps is teaming up with Green Bay brewery Badger State to create a new limited-time beer for the draft.

They're calling it Mr. Irrelevant.

The term refers to the last player picked in the draft.

“We wanted to honor them. They still got picked, they made it, and I’m sure they’ll have a great season," Grant explained. "This one’s for them!”

Matthew Brulla, a loyal customer, says he's excited to see the traction his favorite brewery is likely to get from their role in the Draft experience.

“It’s small town, big quality."

He added that this grand event is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience Sheboygan’s welcoming atmosphere.

“I hope we see people coming through and this becoming a must-stop,” Brulla said.

The Gents told TMJ4 they plan to try out Mr. Irrelevant during their stay and soak in all the Draft has to offer.

“For me, it’s just the experience. To go in and see what happens when the cameras are off,” Noble shared.

“It’s one big tailgate, really,” Hearn added.

Visitors and locals can try the new draft brew, Mr. Irrelevant, at 3 Sheeps in Sheboygan or at Badger State Brewing in Green Bay.

