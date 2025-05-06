Sheboygan County Hosts PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship for first time

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A stunning day at Whistling Straits set the stage for the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, where 180 student-athletes gathered to showcase their talent and passion for golf.

It's the first time Sheboygan County has hosted the event.

Junior Morgan Horrell, who plays for Howard University, a historically black college that established its women’s golf program just five years ago, shared her perspective on her journey.

“I didn’t have a team that looked like me when I was younger,” she said.

Dirk Willis, Vice President of Golf at the Kohler Company, said that's why events like this are crucial.

“To see them come out and perform on a stage where the best players in the world have shown their mettle is very inspiring,” he noted.

The PGA WORKS program was established in the late 80s to provide collegiate athletes of color with increased opportunities to compete at a championship level.

Horrell emphasized the motivation behind her participation, saying, “I needed that extra oomph to get me to the next level, and having a higher purpose to play for—Knowing a bunch of younger girls my age and below are looking at me as a role model.”

For many athletes, making connections is key.

Ball State senior Ali Khan remarked, “To get their name out there. If they want to get into the golf industry, they want to go play professionally, this is an amazing event to help kick-start their career.”

Ali, who graduated over the weekend, added, “To have it all done and be able to be here at Whistling Straits, this amazing venue, and play golf has been nice.”

Willis said the spirit of the event is "all about growing the game of golf and creating access, and hopefully helping these student-athletes grow through the game of golf by testing their mettle on the best courses and showing the world what they can do.”

The golfers are ready for that challenge.

Khan: “I’m ready to attack today and get into some momentum."

Horrell: “We’re excited to move up the leader board.”

Play wraps up on Wednesday.

